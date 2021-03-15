Advertisement

Illinois lands top seed in Midwest, Wisconsin #9 in south

Illinois's Ayo Dosunmu celebrates as he cuts the net after Illinois defeated Ohio State in...
Illinois's Ayo Dosunmu celebrates as he cuts the net after Illinois defeated Ohio State in overtime of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)((AP Photo/Darron Cummings))
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After beating Ohio State in the Big Ten Conference championship game, the Illinois Fighting Illini secured a top seed in the NCAA tournament.

The Illini will face Drexel in the first round in the Midwest portion of the bracket. The Dragons are a #16 seed and won the Colonial Athletic Association Conference to punch their ticket to the tournament. Other notable teams in the Midwest are Houston, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, and Loyola Chicago. If the Illini win their first game, they could match up with Loyola Chicago in the round of 32.

After a nail-biting loss to Purdue Tuesday, Wisconsin lands a #9 seed in the South portion of the NCAA tournament. The Badgers will play #8 North Carolina in the first round. The winner of the #8 vs. #9 matchup will face the winner of #1 Baylor vs. #16 Hartford. Other notable teams in the South are, Purdue, Arkansas, Villanova, and Ohio State.

The First Four begins Thursday, March 18, the round of 64 tips off Friday, March 19.

Tomorrow