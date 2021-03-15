Illinois National Guard members leave U.S. Capitol

Springfield, Ill. (KWQC) -Approximately 400 Illinois National Guard members will return home Monday, March 15, 2021 after helping protect the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Approximately 100 Illinois members have volunteered to remain along with nearly 2,300 other troops and will continue to provide to the U.S. Capitol Police until about mid-May.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker activated the approximately 500 Illinois National Guard members to support security in the nation’s capital in late-January at the request of the Department of Defense.

“They have done their duty with pride and immeasurable selflessness and I am proud to welcome them back home,” said Gov. Pritzker.

The Illinois Army National Guard’s Chicago-based 108th Sustainment Brigade and its subordinate battalion, the North Riverside-based 198th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, provided the bulk of the Illinois National Guard force for the Washington, D.C. mission.

The Illinois National Guard members were activated under the provisions of U.S. Title 32, which leaves them under the authority of the Governor with all costs paid by the federal government.

