Advertisement

Illinois National Guard members leave U.S. Capitol

IL NATIONAL GUARD
IL NATIONAL GUARD(IL NATIONAL GUARD)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Springfield, Ill. (KWQC) -Approximately 400 Illinois National Guard members will return home Monday, March 15, 2021 after helping protect the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Approximately 100 Illinois members have volunteered to remain along with nearly 2,300 other troops and will continue to provide to the U.S. Capitol Police until about mid-May.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker activated the approximately 500 Illinois National Guard members to support security in the nation’s capital in late-January at the request of the Department of Defense.

“They have done their duty with pride and immeasurable selflessness and I am proud to welcome them back home,” said Gov. Pritzker.

The Illinois Army National Guard’s Chicago-based 108th Sustainment Brigade and its subordinate battalion, the North Riverside-based 198th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, provided the bulk of the Illinois National Guard force for the Washington, D.C. mission.

The Illinois National Guard members were activated under the provisions of U.S. Title 32, which leaves them under the authority of the Governor with all costs paid by the federal government.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow continues for some of our northern counties this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 7 PM Monday 3-15-21 for a wintry mix and accumulating snow.
There is a large police presence at Oppald Marina off of Stouffer Road in Sterling Saturday...
Body found in Sterling marina Saturday afternoon
The Scott County Health Department is asking residents for patience with the COVID-19 vaccine...
Scott County Health Department hosts vaccine clinic this week
Riki Ellen Harrington, 47, of Blue Grass, faces charges of ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B...
Former Buffalo deputy clerk found guilty of misappropriating more than $42,000
37-year-old Troy Pokorny was sentenced Thursday in Pottawattamie County District Court after...
Man gets prison for hit-and-run that killed 8-year-old boy

Latest News

The director of the Hilltop Campus Village in Davenport will be retiring on June 30.
Hilltop Campus Village director to retire in June
It has been over a year since COVID-19 hit the United States and began to affect the TV6...
Timeline: COVID-19 cases in the state of Iowa
KY3
Illinois won’t take fines and fees from tax refunds for low-income households
It has been over a year since COVID-19 hit the United States and began to affect the TV6...
Timeline: COVID-19 cases in the state of Illinois
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments