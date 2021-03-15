Advertisement

Illinois officials report 782 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths Monday

COVID-19 in Illinois
COVID-19 in Illinois(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Monday reported 782 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 and 12 deaths.

Since the pandemic began, 1,210,113 people have tested positive for the virus and 20,955 people have died statewide.

As of Sunday night, 1,112 were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 227 were in the intensive care unit and 95 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 2.2%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 2.6%.

IDPH also reported Monday that 4,102,810 COVID-19 vaccines, including 354,773 for long-term care facilities, have been administered across the state. Officials also said that 1,524,765 people, or 11.97% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 102,147 doses. On Sunday, 62,508 doses were reportedly administered.

