Illinois won’t take fines and fees from tax refunds for low-income households

CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) -Low-to-moderate-income taxpayers In Illinois will not have unpaid fines deducted from their state income tax refunds this year, as families struggle to deal with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Illinois State Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza announced the relief effort Monday.

“Families on the edge are counting on their state income tax refunds to pay bills they have been putting off as COVID-19 cost them jobs or increased their medical bills,” said Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza.

Statewide, people eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit will have access to an estimated $15 million that would have been intercepted. Ten years ago, the Illinois General Assembly gave cities around the state the right to contract with the comptroller’s office to withhold unpaid traffic and parking ticket fines, and other court judgments from state income tax refunds and send those the towns where the money was owed.

This tax year, the office will not offset tax refunds going to families or individuals who qualify for the state Earned Income Tax Credit. The state EITC, which is based on the federal EITC, is a widely accepted standard for determining who is considered low-and moderate-income. For the current tax year (2020), a family of four earning $56,844 or less, or a single person earning $15,820 a year or less, qualifies.

All of the families benefitting from this policy change are, by definition, “working class.” If you do not earn income and file a tax return, this policy will not affect you.

The policy change could affect 41,000 households of the roughly 1 million across the state that qualify for the EITC. Those who own can work with the fining institution on implementing affordable payment plans.

“Although families qualifying for the state Earned Income Tax Credit are only about 15% of the state population, they account for 36% of the money withheld from income tax refunds. So, yes, these fines and fees hit them harder,” Mendoza said.

Here are a few things the Comptroller’s actions do NOT do:

This policy does not eliminate fines, but rather defers collections to help people struggling through this pandemic. This is not an amnesty. The vomptroller’s office does not have the authority to forgive debt.

People still have a legal obligation to pay traffic and parking tickets and other fines. Cities can hire private collectors to collect these unpaid obligations, so our office encourages people to pay those fines.

This change is not permanent. It affects tax refunds for this tax year, 2020. The comptroller’s office may extend this policy change at its discretion and will make a determination based on how quickly the state returns to normal.

