Iowa officials report 190 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 190 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 342,933 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,641 people have died. The statewide 14-day positivity rate was 3.9%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday:

  • Total tested: 1,597,535 (4,245,576 total tests)
  • Total recovered: 324,616
  • Total hospitalized: 161, up one from Sunday
  • Total admitted over the last 24 hours: 26, down three from Sunday
  • ICU: 42, up two from Sunday
  • On ventilator: 21

As of late Monday morning, at least 1,062,867 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered to Iowans across the state. According to the state’s coronavirus website, 695,945 Iowans, or 22.06% of the population, had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The website also showed that 392,311 Iowans, or 12.43% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

