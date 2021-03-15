Iowa officials report 190 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 190 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 342,933 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,641 people have died. The statewide 14-day positivity rate was 3.9%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday:

Total tested: 1,597,535 (4,245,576 total tests)

Total recovered: 324,616

Total hospitalized: 161, up one from Sunday

Total admitted over the last 24 hours: 26, down three from Sunday

ICU: 42, up two from Sunday

On ventilator: 21

As of late Monday morning, at least 1,062,867 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered to Iowans across the state. According to the state’s coronavirus website, 695,945 Iowans, or 22.06% of the population, had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The website also showed that 392,311 Iowans, or 12.43% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

