Local slot car group has hopes high for 2021 racing season

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Just past the QC International Airport lies a dirt road that leads to a building, which to the outside may look abandoned, but on the inside, contains a lively group of racers from across the QCA.

“We got a lot of guys that got together, they’re former racers or people that have been drivers, fans, speedway fire-rescue members and we decided ‘hey, we want something to do in the winter months and what that something was was racing 1/32 scale slot cars,” Organizer Shane Davis.

Inside of former sprint car champion Patrick Moore’s garage lies older, historic vehicles, as well as Bent Wrench Speedway, a five-lane slot car racetrack.

“This very much like a museum, it’s actually a multi-use facility, we have a race shop, which is actually my current race car we also now have our hobby slot cars down at one end, then I actually have an antique car collection,” Moore said, “I’m the third generation racer in my family and my family has been collecting these cars for decades and I’ve inherited them and yes I absolutely have a tremendous amount of history here.”

Moore and Davis go to great lengths to make sure the replica track is just like the outdoor dirt tracks in the area.

“One of the things that we do differently is we put down wheat flour, bake it at 350 for an hour and that becomes our dirt track racing surface so the cars slip-slide around out there,” Davis said.

All the racing has people like Moore ready to head back to the racetracks next month.

“I look forward to getting back to a normal— a smart normal and getting out and experiencing some racing it’s obviously been at least 13 months since I’ve personally been to a race so society and the industry has changed quite a bit,” Moore said, “I’m personally looking forward to getting back and getting out to the racetrack for some of the nuances the smells and the sounds and the dirt flying and really getting the full experience and again I’ve missed it in the past year and I’m looking forward to it.”

Until then, Moore and Davis invite others to slot car racing and look to grow the hobby.

“The neat thing about it is it costs about $100 bucks to build one of these cars, so if you’re looking for a cheap hobby, this is probably one of the least expensive ones to get into and just come out and join the fun,” Davis said.

