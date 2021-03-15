Multiple people hurt after early morning Moline fire

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Several people are hurt after an early morning fire in Moline, Illinois.

The fire happened just before 4 a.m. Monday on the 1000 block of 15th Street A. The Moline Fire Chief told the TV6 crew on scene that multiple people were transported to a local hospital with injuries.

TV6 has reached out to the Moline Fire Department for more information and is currently waiting for more information.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

