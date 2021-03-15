Advertisement

Multiple people hurt after early morning Moline fire

The Moline Fire Chief tells TV6 several people were transported to the hospital for treatment.
Several hurt after early morning fire in Moline.
By Jenna Jackson
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Several people are hurt after an early morning fire in Moline, Illinois.

The fire happened just before 4 a.m. Monday on the 1000 block of 15th Street A. The Moline Fire Chief told the TV6 crew on scene that multiple people were transported to a local hospital with injuries.

TV6 has reached out to the Moline Fire Department for more information and is currently waiting for more information.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

