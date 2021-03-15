Advertisement

Police: Indiana man killed 4, abducted baby after argument

Malik Halfacre, 25, is shown in this booking photo.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a man suspected of killing three adults and a child and abducting his baby daughter had pulled out a gun and opened fire following a heated argument at an Indianapolis home.

The baby’s mother was also wounded. The 6-month-old girl was later found unharmed.

A police spokeswoman says 25-year-old Malik Halfacre was arrested Sunday evening inside the attic of a different home.

Jail records show Halfacre was being held Monday on preliminary murder, attempted murder and other charges.

Police identified him Sunday as “the suspect” in the killings Saturday night of two men, a woman and a 7-year-old girl.

