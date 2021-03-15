Timeline: COVID-19 cases in the state of Iowa

Iowa (KWQC) - It has been over a year since COVID-19 hit the United States and began to affect the TV6 viewing area.

Here is a timeline of events starting on February 28, 2020. This is data from the state of Iowa and the Iowa Department of Public Health on their tracking positive cases, negative cases and deaths in the state.

2/28 – IDPH provides information on COVID19 Launches webpage that includes data on monitoring, testing and test results for COVID-19 in Iowa, as well as helpful information for businesses, schools and all Iowans.

3/3 – IDPH requests Iowans returning from a country where COVID-19 is spreading to voluntarily self-isolate for 14 days following their return. Areas affected: Italy, Japan, South Korea

3/8 – Iowa’s State Hygiene Lab has indicated three presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa residents. IDPH says they are from Johnson County. All three were part of a cruise in Egypt.

3/9 – Gov. Reynolds signs Proclamation of Disaster Emergency. The proclamation authorizes state agencies to utilize resources including personnel, equipment and facilities to perform activities necessary to prevent, contain and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 virus.

3/10 – Additional COVID-19 cases are reported in Iowa. IDPH announces five new cases, all older adults from Johnson County, were apart of the same Egyptian cruise.

3/11 – Additional COVID-19 case is reported in Iowa. The state’s total confirmed cases are now at 14, 21 tests have been negative.

3/12 – IDPH issues mass gathering recommendations for COVID-19. No community spread is known in Iowa at this time. IDPH urges “the public to closely monitor messaging from IDPH”, says they are not canceling any planned events or mass gatherings at this time.

3/13 – IDPH is notified of one additional case, total of 17 positive cases. Gov. Reynolds signs proclamation to temporarily suspend requirements for transportation of food, medical supplies, cleaning products and other household goods by removing restrictions on oversize and overweight loads.

3/14 – Community spread in Iowa is confirmed. IDPH issues new recommendations for those with underlying conditions, says all Iowans should prepare for cancellations and disruptions in routine activities.

At this time, school closures are not recommended per CDC

Iowans should: Those 60+ with underlying conditions should stay home and avoid gatherings Consider personal social distancing measures Consider working remotely Encourage staff to work remote Limit non-essential work travel, gatherings Follow CDC guidance regarding school closures



3/15 – Gov. Reynolds recommends schools close for four weeks “Based on new information today from the Iowa Department of Public Health, now is the time to move to the next level of response. I am now recommending that all Iowa schools close for a period of four weeks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

3/17 – Gov. Reynolds issues State of Public Health Disaster Emergency Implements temporary measures including moving restaurants to dive-through, carry-out and delivery only and closures of certain entities such as bars and recreational facilities.

Additional cases announced – total confirmed cases of 29. Counties affected: Johnson, Adair, Blackhawk and Dallas counties.

Gov. Reynolds signs SF2408, creating emergency measures and supplemental appropriations for key government services to combat the spread of COVID-19.

3/18 – IDPH is notified of nine additional cases, a total of 38 positive cases. Residents in Johnson, Polk, Dallas, Washington and Winneshiek counties. Public hotline established for Iowans with questions regarding COVID-19.

3/19 – IDPH is notified of six additional cases, a total of 44 positive cases. Officials say 642 negative tests have been conducted. Counties affected, Polk, Muscatine, Dubuque and Johnson counties.

3/20 – IDPH is notified of one additional case, bringing the state total to 45 positive cases. This resident is in Allamakee County.

3/23 – IDPH is notified of 15 additional cases, bringing the state total to 105 positive cases. Officials say 2,043 negative tests to date.

3/24 – IDPH is notified of the first death, a Dubuque County resident.

3/28 – IDPH is notified of 56 additional cases, bringing the state total to 235 positive cases. Two additional Iowans pass away, bringing the state total of deaths to three.

Dozens of counties now affected in the state.

3/29 – IDPH is notified of more cases, state total now rises to 336 cases. A fourth Iowan passes away due to COVID.

3/30 – IDPH reports new cases, two additional deaths due to COVID-19. The state total of confirmed cases is now at 424.

3/31 – IDPH reports 70+ new cases, totaling 497 positive cases in the state. A Muscatine County resident has passed away due to the virus.

4/1 – IDPH reports 50+ new cases, two additional deaths. Confirmed cases – 549.

4/2 – IDPH reports 60+ new cases, for a total of 614 confirmed cases. IDPH also reports two additional deaths.

4/3 – IDPH reports 80+ new cases for a total of 699 cases.

4/4 – IDPH reports 80+ new cases, bringing the state total to 786 cases. Three additional deaths reported due to the virus.

4/5 – IDPH reports 80+ new cases, bringing the state total to 868 positive cases. More than 10% of all positive cases are occurring among long-term care staff and residents in the state.

More than 40% of all deaths in the state are associated with outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

4/6 – IDPH reports 70+ new positive cases, bringing the state total to 946 cases. Three additional deaths are also reported.

4/8 – IDPH reports 90+ new cases, bringing the state total to 1,145 cases. One additional death is reported.

4/9 – IDPH reports 120+ new cases, bringing the state total to 1,270 cases. Two additional deaths are reported.

4/10 – IDPH reports 115+ new cases, bringing the state total to 1,399 cases. Two additional deaths are reported.

4/11 – IDPH reports 120+ new cases, bringing the state total to 1,510 cases. Three additional deaths reported.

4/12 – IDPH reports 70+ new cases, bringing the state total to 1,587 cases. Seven additional deaths are reported.

4/13 – IDPH reports 120+ new cases, bringing the state total to 1,710 cases. Two additional deaths are reported.

4/16 – IDPH launches updated dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov that is updated daily to include COVID-19 tracking in the state. The new dashboard includes deaths, cases and tests conducted in each county.

4/17 – IDPH announces positive cases are now at 2,332 and four additional deaths are reported.

4/18 – IDPH announces positive cases are now at 2,513 and 10 deaths were reported.

4/19 – IDPH announces positive cases are now at 2,902 and one death was reported. IDPH announced 389 new cases on this day, saying 67% of the cases can be attributed to surveillance testing of meat processing facilities. This includes 500 completed tests of Tyson employees and over 500 completed at National Beef employees.

4/20 – IDPH announces positives cases are now at 3,159 and four additional deaths are reported. IDPH announced 257 new cases on this day, saying 46 of those cases were from meat processing facilities; 27 from Tyson and 19 from National Beef.

4/21 – IDPH announces 482 cases, bringing the state total to 3,641 and four additional deaths. IDPH says 157 of the new cases are from meat processing facilities; 100 from Tyson and 57 from National Beef.

4/22 – IDPH announces 107 new cases, bringing the state total to 3,748 and seven additional deaths.

4/23 – IDPH announces 176 new cases and six additional deaths. State total is now at 3,924 positive cases overall.

4/24 – IDPH announces 521 new cases, bringing the state total to 4,445 cases overall and 11 additional deaths.

4/25 – IDPH announces 648 new cases, bringing the state total to 5,092 overall cases. Five deaths were also reported. IDPH says 293 people are in the hospital, 1,723 have recovered and at this time 1 in 91 Iowans have been tested.

4/26 – IDPH announces 384 cases, bringing the state’s overall total to 5,476 cases. They announced six additional deaths. IDPH says 286 are in the hospital, 1,900 have recovered and 1 in 87 Iowans have been tested.

4/27 – IDPH announces 349 new cases, bringing the state’s overall total to 5,868 cases and nine additional deaths.

4/28 – IDPH announces 508 new cases, bringing the state’s total to 6,376 cases. Additionally, nine deaths have been reported. A large number of positive cases will continue to grow as IDPH says Test Iowa sites are opening and additional surveillance testing of large businesses and nursing home staff continues.

4/29 – IDPH announces 467 new cases, bringing the state’s overall total to 6,843. IDPH also announces 12 additional deaths.