2021 Mississippi Valley Blues Festival Back at LeClaire Park

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Bob Clevenstine, President of the Mississippi Valley Blues Society, joins PSL to excitedly share details about how the Quad Cities’ Blues Fest will return to LeClaire Park on September 17 & 18! The history of the festival, some of the difficulties over the years, and other topics are address (including fundraising). Watch the interview to learn more, blues fans!

Visit the website to learn more about the group (become a member!), learning the mission, donate, volunteer, or buy some merchandise.

