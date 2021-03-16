Advertisement

A Foggy Start, Then Lingering Clouds

Milder Temperatures Equal Melting Snow This Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- ***DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 10 AM for our southern counties***

A quiet start to the day compared to Monday. We’ll see areas of dense fog this morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures won’t be quite as cool, with highs reaching the lower 40′s north to the upper 40′s in our southern counties. Clouds will linger into the overnight hours, with our next weather maker arriving by Wednesday. We’ll see rain developing by during the day, with readings in the mid 40′s to near 50 degrees. Rain continues through the overnight hours into Thursday (with a wintry mix early), and could become heavy at times. Conditions dry out by the end of the week, setting us up for sunshine and readings in the 50′s and 60′s by the weekend.

TODAY:  Morning fog, followed by mostly cloudy skies. High: 43°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:   Mostly cloudy and cool. Low:  36°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly cloudy with rain developing during the day. High:  48°. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

