Davenport man arrested and facing multiple robbery charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges following a robbery Tuesday morning.

In a release from the Davenport Police Department, officers responded to the 2700 block of Rockingham Road at approximately 8:32 a.m. to a reported robbery to a business.

Preliminary information shows that a man entered the business, implied that they were armed with a weapon, and demanded money from the store clerk. The man fled the store after obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash.

Responding officers found a man matching the description in the 2300 block of McKinley Avenue. Once Officers were spotted, the man ran and started cutting through local yards. Additional Officers responded to establish a perimeter and conducted a search of the area.

That’s when officers found 23-year-old Deontye Lewis of Davenport hiding in the backyard of a residence in the 2300 block of McKinley Avenue.

Lewis was arrested and is being charged with four counts of 2nd Degree Robbery.

No injuries were reported in the events above. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.