Advertisement

Davenport man arrested and facing multiple robbery charges

Lewis is now charged with four counts of 2nd-degree robbery.
Lewis is now charged with four counts of 2nd-degree robbery.(Scott County Jail/KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges following a robbery Tuesday morning.

In a release from the Davenport Police Department, officers responded to the 2700 block of Rockingham Road at approximately 8:32 a.m. to a reported robbery to a business.

Preliminary information shows that a man entered the business, implied that they were armed with a weapon, and demanded money from the store clerk. The man fled the store after obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash.

Responding officers found a man matching the description in the 2300 block of McKinley Avenue. Once Officers were spotted, the man ran and started cutting through local yards. Additional Officers responded to establish a perimeter and conducted a search of the area.

That’s when officers found 23-year-old Deontye Lewis of Davenport hiding in the backyard of a residence in the 2300 block of McKinley Avenue.

Lewis was arrested and is being charged with four counts of 2nd Degree Robbery.

No injuries were reported in the events above. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riki Ellen Harrington, 47, of Blue Grass, faces charges of ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B...
Former Buffalo deputy clerk found guilty of misappropriating more than $42,000
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Several hurt after early morning fire in Moline.
Multiple people hurt after early morning Moline fire
Local slot car group has hopes high for 2021 racing season
Local slot car group has hopes high for 2021 racing season
Snow continues for some of our northern counties this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 7 PM Monday 3-15-21 for a wintry mix and accumulating snow.

Latest News

Officials with UnityPoint Health - Trinity tell TV6 they have moved onto the high-risk category...
UnityPoint Health - Trinity sees ‘great efficiency’ in getting patients vaccinated
Health officials with Genesis Health System say they have 5,000 patients in the 65+ that still...
Over 15k vaccinated by Genesis Health System; 5k in 65+ still need vaccinated
Health officials with the Rock Island County Health Department on Tuesday announced four new...
Man hospitalized in Rock Island County dies of COVID-19
RAGBRAI has announced the winner of its logo design contest, Shanelle Yahn.
Winner chosen following RAGBRAI’s logo design contest