Erik’s March “Beer of the Month”

Yes....it’s inspired by St. Patrick’s Day
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Paula Sands Live has had a continuing positive response to Erik Maitland’s craft beer-tasting tips and beer recommendations since the Christmas season. This led to a regular feature: “Erik’s Beer of the Month”. Erik is not only our chief meteorologist, he’s a craft beer connoisseur.

So, which beer did he select for March 2021?! Watch the segment to learn more........(or read below!)

Eight Man Irish Red craft beer from Stompbox Brewing in Davenport, IA
Eight Man Irish Red craft beer from Stompbox Brewing in Davenport, IA

Stompbox Brewing / 210 E River Dr / Davenport, IA 52801 / info@stompboxbrewing.com / (563) 424-1237

