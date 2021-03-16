Erik’s March “Beer of the Month”
Yes....it’s inspired by St. Patrick’s Day
Paula Sands Live has had a continuing positive response to Erik Maitland’s craft beer-tasting tips and beer recommendations since the Christmas season. This led to a regular feature: “Erik’s Beer of the Month”. Erik is not only our chief meteorologist, he’s a craft beer connoisseur.
So, which beer did he select for March 2021?! Watch the segment to learn more........(or read below!)
- March 2021′s Beer of the Month: Eight Man QC Irish Red from Stompbox Brewing described as a “traditional Irish red ale with a smooth malty finish”.
Stompbox Brewing / 210 E River Dr / Davenport, IA 52801 / info@stompboxbrewing.com / (563) 424-1237
