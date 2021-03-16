Galesburg police officer recognized after saving driver stuck on train tracks

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A police officer in Galesburg was recognized after he was able to have a train stopped when a driver got stuck on the train tracks.

In a release, officials said on Sunday, March 14, Officer Chris Beaupre found a Ford Fusion stuck on the train tracks west of Academy Street and Ferris Street. The officer called for the trains on the track to be stopped.

Officials say the driver, 27-year-old Nicholas C. Collins, said he missed a turn and ended up on the tracks.

While the officer spoke with Collins, officials say the railroad lights came on as a train was approaching. Due to the notice provided by the officer, the train was able to stop before Collins and his vehicle were hit.

Officials say Collins had several indicators of alcohol impairment and after conducting an investigation Collins was arrested. He’s being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without liability insurance and illegal transportation of alcohol.

Officials say the driver, 27-year-old Nicholas C. Collins, said he missed a turn and ended up on the tracks. Officials say Collins had several indicators of alcohol impairment and after conducting an investigation Collins was arrested. He’s being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without liability insurance and illegal transportation of alcohol. (kwqc, galesburg pd)

“The quick actions of Officer Beaupre on this case prevented a train/car crash, and saved the life of the driver, Nicholas Collins,” officials said in a release. “The Galesburg Police Department would like to express our gratitude to Officer Beaupre for his excellent service to the Galesburg community. Officer Beaupre was awarded a “Blue Max” award by his supervisor for a job well done.”

The police department recently implemented the Blue Max Award program to recognize officers for a job well done and encourage excellence within the department.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.