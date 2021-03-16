Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Four family members killed over stimulus check in Ind., witness says

By WISH staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - The survivor of the shooting that killed four family members in Indiana says it was due to a dispute over a stimulus check.

Police arrested Malik Halfacre, 25, on Sunday night in connection to the killings.

Neighbor Craig Jackson says he was waiting on a food delivery late Saturday when he heard a knock on his door.

“She said, ‘Can you help me? I have been shot,’” Jackson said.

Her family says it was Jeanettrius Moore and that she had been shot by Halfacre.

“She said her baby daddy shot her. And he shot her, her mother and the kids. She said she was the only person who got away,” Jackson said.

While they waited for help to arrive, Jackson tried to keep Moore conscious by talking to her.

“I said, ‘Why did he shoot you?’ And her exact words were ‘stimulus money,’” he said.

He was in disbelief that someone would kill four people and injure another over a stimulus check.

The people killed in the shooting have been identified as Anthony Johnson, Daquan Moore, Eve Moore, and Tomeeka Brown.

Moore told Jackson after the shooting that Halfacre was chasing her.

“She was frantic,” he said. “She was hysterical. She was in pain.”

Jackson said a pickup truck drove around the block slowly three times while they were waiting, but he couldn’t see who was inside.

“She kept on saying, ‘Please help me, please help me, please help me,’” Jackson said. “And I told her, I said, ‘The police are on the way. The police are on the way.’”

Jeanettrius Moore was released from the hospital Monday, according to her family.

The suspect was taken into custody after a standoff with police. He’s expected to face charges for murder, robbery and attempted murder.

Halfacre is also accused of kidnapping his 6-month-old baby. The child was not harmed.

