Habits of Highly Successful Managers

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Business leadership is in a state of change now as companies have had to learn new survival skills especially during the pandemic. But bad managers still cost businesses billions of dollars every year. Leon Goren, President & CEO of PEO Leadership, has many practical and important tips for hiring and being a better manager. Watch the segment to learn the “Habits of Highly Successful Managers”.

Habits highlighted in the interview:

  • Learn to be a Good Delegator
  • Hire the Right People to Build Strong Team---Understanding their valuable skills
  • Commitment to Learning
  • Move Past Fear---Always look forward
  • Listen to Others--Actively listen for feedback and advice (engage team)

PEO Leadership / 416-637-0299 / 5000 Yonge Street, Suite 1901 / Toronto, Ontario, M2N 7E9 / INFO@PEO-LEADERSHIP.COM

