Business leadership is in a state of change now as companies have had to learn new survival skills especially during the pandemic. But bad managers still cost businesses billions of dollars every year. Leon Goren, President & CEO of PEO Leadership, has many practical and important tips for hiring and being a better manager. Watch the segment to learn the “Habits of Highly Successful Managers”.

Habits highlighted in the interview:

Learn to be a Good Delegator

Hire the Right People to Build Strong Team---Understanding their valuable skills

Commitment to Learning

Move Past Fear---Always look forward

Listen to Others--Actively listen for feedback and advice (engage team)

