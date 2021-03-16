Illinois reports 1,997 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Tuesday reported 1,997 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths.

The deaths include a Rock Island County woman in her 70s.

Since the pandemic began, 1,212,110 people have tested positive for the virus and 20,973 people have died.

As of Monday night, 1,152 people were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 250 were in the intensive care unit and 124 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 2.3%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 2.6%.

IDPH also reported that 4,181,097 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered statewide and 1,563,294 people, or 12.27% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 102,564 doses, the highest number to date, IDPH reported. On Monday, 78,287 doses were reportedly administered statewide.

