Advertisement

Illinois reports 1,997 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths Tuesday

COVID-19 in Illinois
COVID-19 in Illinois(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Tuesday reported 1,997 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths.

The deaths include a Rock Island County woman in her 70s.

Since the pandemic began, 1,212,110 people have tested positive for the virus and 20,973 people have died.

As of Monday night, 1,152 people were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 250 were in the intensive care unit and 124 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 2.3%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 2.6%.

IDPH also reported that 4,181,097 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered statewide and 1,563,294 people, or 12.27% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 102,564 doses, the highest number to date, IDPH reported.  On Monday, 78,287 doses were reportedly administered statewide.

Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riki Ellen Harrington, 47, of Blue Grass, faces charges of ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B...
Former Buffalo deputy clerk found guilty of misappropriating more than $42,000
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Several hurt after early morning fire in Moline.
Multiple people hurt after early morning Moline fire
Local slot car group has hopes high for 2021 racing season
Local slot car group has hopes high for 2021 racing season
Snow continues for some of our northern counties this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 7 PM Monday 3-15-21 for a wintry mix and accumulating snow.

Latest News

Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
It has been over a year since COVID-19 hit the United States and began to affect the TV6...
Timeline: COVID-19 cases in the state of Illinois
A police officer in Galesburg was recognized after he was able to have a train stopped when a...
Galesburg police officer recognized after saving driver stuck on train tracks
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa officials report 415 new COVID-19 cases, one death over 24 hours