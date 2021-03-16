Advertisement

Iowa officials report 415 new COVID-19 cases, one death over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 415 new COVID-19 cases and one death between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 343,348 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,642 have died. The state’s 14-day positivity rate was 4%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday:

Total tested: 1,600,029 (4,259,222 total tests)

Total recovered: 325,370

Total hospitalized: 162, up one from Monday

Total admitted over 24 hours: 33

In ICU: 40

On ventilator: 18

As of Monday afternoon, at least 1,070,946 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered to Iowans across the state. According to the state’s website, 699,920 Iowans, or 22.18% of the population, had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The website also showed that 396,491 Iowans, or 12.57% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

