Iowa State parting ways with head basketball coach Steve Prohm

Iowa State men's basketball head coach Steve Prohm (Courtesy: Iowa State University Athletics)
Iowa State men's basketball head coach Steve Prohm (Courtesy: Iowa State University Athletics)
By Joey Donia
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KWQC) – Iowa State and men’s basketball coach Steve Prohm have agreed to part ways. Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard met Prohm in person Monday night. Pollard will have additional comment Tuesday.

Prohm, compiled a 97-95 record in six seasons with the Cyclones, but his 2020-21 club was 2-22 overall. Prohm led Iowa State to three NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament berths and two Big 12 Tournament Championships in his tenure.

Pollard, who is serving on the NCAA Men’s Basketball Committee, will begin the search for a replacement immediately.

