Jumer’s Casino & Hotel to reopen DJ’s Steakhouse Friday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Jumer’s Casino & Hotel will be reopening DJ’s Steakhouse on Friday, March 19.

Officials say the steakhouse will reopen at 5 p.m. with a full menu and will be open from 5 - 10 p.m. Thursday - Saturday.

“Appropriate Play It Safe health and safety protocols will be in place, including wait staff wearing masks, extra space between tables, digital menus, contactless payment options and sanitizing tables after each meal,” officials said in a release. “Patrons are required to wear masks when not eating or drinking.”

Officials say the Oculus Sports Bar and Blue Square Café will continue to serve guests.

Jumer’s is operating at 50 percent capacity per Illinois guidelines, open 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. Sunday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

“We know many of our patrons have been anticipating DJ’s Steakhouse to reopen because it has a great reputation and adds to the appeal of an overnight stay in the hotel or just an evening at Jumer’s,” said Travis Hankins, general manager of Jumer’s Casino & Hotel. “It’s also great to be able to bring more of our associates back to work.”

