Advertisement

Jumer’s Casino & Hotel to reopen DJ’s Steakhouse Friday

Jumer’s Casino & Hotel will be reopening DJ’s Steakhouse on Friday, March 19.
Jumer’s Casino & Hotel will be reopening DJ’s Steakhouse on Friday, March 19.(kwqc, jumers casino & hotel)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Jumer’s Casino & Hotel will be reopening DJ’s Steakhouse on Friday, March 19.

Officials say the steakhouse will reopen at 5 p.m. with a full menu and will be open from 5 - 10 p.m. Thursday - Saturday.

“Appropriate Play It Safe health and safety protocols will be in place, including wait staff wearing masks, extra space between tables, digital menus, contactless payment options and sanitizing tables after each meal,” officials said in a release. “Patrons are required to wear masks when not eating or drinking.”

Officials say the Oculus Sports Bar and Blue Square Café will continue to serve guests.

Jumer’s is operating at 50 percent capacity per Illinois guidelines, open 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. Sunday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

“We know many of our patrons have been anticipating DJ’s Steakhouse to reopen because it has a great reputation and adds to the appeal of an overnight stay in the hotel or just an evening at Jumer’s,” said Travis Hankins, general manager of Jumer’s Casino & Hotel. “It’s also great to be able to bring more of our associates back to work.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riki Ellen Harrington, 47, of Blue Grass, faces charges of ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B...
Former Buffalo deputy clerk found guilty of misappropriating more than $42,000
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Several hurt after early morning fire in Moline.
Multiple people hurt after early morning Moline fire
Local slot car group has hopes high for 2021 racing season
Local slot car group has hopes high for 2021 racing season
Snow continues for some of our northern counties this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 7 PM Monday 3-15-21 for a wintry mix and accumulating snow.

Latest News

RAGBRAI has announced the winner of its logo design contest, Shanelle Yahn.
Winner chosen following RAGBRAI’s logo design contest
A hardware malfunction is affecting the Iowa Immunization Registry Information System (IRIS).
Vaccine administration information delay affecting Iowa
United State Postal Service in Springfield, Mo.
Sen. Durbin calls for U.S. Postmaster to step down
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments