Lingering Clouds, then Rain Likely Midweek

Milder Temperatures Equal Melting Snow This Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- A quiet start to the day compared to Monday. Look for mostly cloudy skies into this afternoon. Temperatures won’t be quite as cool, with highs reaching the lower 40′s north to near 50° in our southern counties. Clouds will linger into the overnight hours, with our next weather maker arriving by Wednesday. We’ll see rain developing by during the day, with readings in the mid 40′s to near lower 50′s. Rain continues through the overnight hours, and could become moderate to heavy at times. We may see a bit of a wintry mix changing to snow early Thursday, with precipitation beginning to wind down late in the day. Conditions dry out by the end of the week, setting us up for sunshine and readings in the 50′s and 60′s by the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies. High: 43°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low: 32°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain developing during the day. High: 48°. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

