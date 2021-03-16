Man hospitalized in Rock Island County dies of COVID-19

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials with the Rock Island County Health Department on Tuesday announced four new cases and one additional death due to COVID-19.

The death reported was a man in his 70′s who was in the hospital. The total number of deaths in the county is now at 306.

“We are saddened to report that another resident has died from COVID-19,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We send our sympathies to his loved ones.”

Additionally, health officials announced four new cases, bringing the county’s total to 13,129.

There are currently 13 patients in the hospital due to the virus in the county.

The new cases are:

· 1 man in his 60s

· 1 man in his 30s

· 1 man in his 20s

· 1 woman in her 50s

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Take the vaccine when it becomes available to you

