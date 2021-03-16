Advertisement

Man hospitalized in Rock Island County dies of COVID-19

Health officials with the Rock Island County Health Department on Tuesday announced four new...
Health officials with the Rock Island County Health Department on Tuesday announced four new cases and one additional death due to COVID-19.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials with the Rock Island County Health Department on Tuesday announced four new cases and one additional death due to COVID-19.

The death reported was a man in his 70′s who was in the hospital. The total number of deaths in the county is now at 306.

“We are saddened to report that another resident has died from COVID-19,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We send our sympathies to his loved ones.”

Additionally, health officials announced four new cases, bringing the county’s total to 13,129.

There are currently 13 patients in the hospital due to the virus in the county.

The new cases are:

· 1 man in his 60s

· 1 man in his 30s

· 1 man in his 20s

· 1 woman in her 50s

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Take the vaccine when it becomes available to you

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riki Ellen Harrington, 47, of Blue Grass, faces charges of ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B...
Former Buffalo deputy clerk found guilty of misappropriating more than $42,000
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Several hurt after early morning fire in Moline.
Multiple people hurt after early morning Moline fire
Local slot car group has hopes high for 2021 racing season
Local slot car group has hopes high for 2021 racing season
Snow continues for some of our northern counties this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 7 PM Monday 3-15-21 for a wintry mix and accumulating snow.

Latest News

Officials with UnityPoint Health - Trinity tell TV6 they have moved onto the high-risk category...
UnityPoint Health - Trinity sees ‘great efficiency’ in getting patients vaccinated
Health officials with Genesis Health System say they have 5,000 patients in the 65+ that still...
Over 15k vaccinated by Genesis Health System; 5k in 65+ still need vaccinated
Biden hits the road, eyes next relief steps
Biden hits the road, eyes next relief steps
Kids vaccinated in trial amid COVID surge fears
Kids vaccinated in trial amid COVID surge fears