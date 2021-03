DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

KWQC-TV6 Anchor David Nelson joins PSL to give an overview of a one-year anniversary special to be aired during the TV6 6 p.m. evening newscast on March 15. This special reporting encompasses all things related to COVID and its impact on the Quad Cities community---including the future. Watch the segment to learn more.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.