Over 15k vaccinated by Genesis Health System; 5k in 65+ still need vaccinated

Health officials with Genesis Health System say they have 5,000 patients in the 65+ that still need to be vaccinated.(kwqc, genesis health system)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - Health officials with Genesis Health System say they have 5,000 patients in the 65+ that still need to be vaccinated.

“Genesis will speed up COVID-19 protection with a mass vaccination clinic starting March 23,” officials told TV6 on Tuesday. “Genesis will consolidate its Iowa vaccination efforts with a clinic at the former Dick’s Sporting Goods store at 5250 Elmore Ave., Davenport. The retail-sized clinic in the new location will allow Genesis to reach more Scott County residents in a shorter timeframe. This will allow us to give up to 1,300 vaccinations per day. However, number of doses will still be dependent on how much vaccine is received each week by the health departments.”

Week of March 15, 2021: Genesis Community Vaccination Plans And What You Need To Know Genesis is "in this together"...

Posted by Genesis Health System on Thursday, March 11, 2021

Officials also tell TV6 self-scheduling for the vaccination through MyGenesis Patient Portal will soon be available, this allows them to schedule those quicker.

“Please note the number of eligible people/appointments we can vaccinate depends on the number of vaccine doses we receive from the local health departments each week,” officials said.

