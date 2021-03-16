Advertisement

QC Restaurant Week

March 22-28, 2021
By Morgan Ottier
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa & Ill. (KWQC) - Quad City Restaurant week is back for it’s 9th year.

During the week of March 22 through March 28, more than 45 local restaurants will offer a variety of unique menu items for both dine-in and carryout. Customers can also enter to win gift cards and other prizes.

Visit Quad Cities is organizing the popular annual event with various options in communities like LeClaire, East Moline, Muscatine, Davenport, Geneseo and Rock Island, among others.

