Recognizing volunteers during Red Cross Month

Moline, Ill. (KWQC) - For nearly 80 years the month of March has been recognized as Red Cross Month. It’s a time dedicated to honoring everyone who helps keep the organization’s mission alive.

TV6 spoke with the Red Cross who said the dedication to help others comes from the heart.

“For me, Red Cross Month is that opportunity that we really share the stories of our volunteers and our donors and all the good work that they put into our organization serving people,” said Trish Burnett, the Executive Director of the Quad Cities Red Cross. “...the opportunity to honor those people that do that frontline work, and really make the Red Cross mission vibrant in our community.”

From disaster relief to vaccination efforts, the Red Cross assists with emergencies through the power of donations and volunteers, those turning their desire to help others to action.

“I said if you need volunteers, I would like to pitch in on this, and lo and behold, they did, and a week later, I was helping,” said Dave Varner, a volunteer.

Through the organization, Varner said he’s been able to assist at vaccine clinics and with meal delivery for the homeless.

“I’ve always liked volunteering,” Varner said, “...so, this was a step up, you know, helping find any volunteer opportunities that was filling a need.”

From blood drives to assisting families after unforeseen circumstances, all of the work is for the community.

“You never hear grumbling. It’s always ‘What can I do to help?’ and that’s just an incredible gift that sometimes I think our community doesn’t realize all the work they do quietly behind the scenes to help others,” Burnett said, “We’re all one big community that serves people no matter what we do so we’re just excited to be a part of that return to maybe a new normal but better than it is right now so I know our volunteers are eager to be more out in the community because that’s really the work they love and what keeps them going day today.”

Varner said while he’s only volunteered a few times, he’s looking forward to more opportunities.

“Anybody can plugin and find something,” Varner said.

Burnett said the Red Cross is always looking for volunteers. If you’re interested in volunteering or learning more you can find more information here.

