Scott County panel to determine if supervisor can hold dual role on North Scott School Board

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A panel is expected to vote Wednesday on whether Scott County Supervisor John Maxwell can continue to hold office while also serving on the North Scott Community School District board.

Maxwell was elected to the Scott County Board of Supervisors in 2018. A year later, he also ran for re-election to the North Scott School Board.

In a memo from the County Attorney, his office was advised of a potential conflict of Maxwell serving on both, because both positions require membership on the Davenport City Conference Board, which oversees the city Assessor.

The memo from attorney Michael Walton said:

“Due to both positions requiring membership on the city conference board, the offices of county supervisor and school board member in this situation are incompatible. A 1965 case holds “if a person, while occupying one office, accepts another incompatible with the first, he ipso facto vacates the first office and his title thereto is terminated without any other act or proceeding.” State ex rel. LeBuhn v. White, 133 N.W. 2d 903 (Iowa 1965). Supervisor Maxwell was elected to the North Scott School Board while he was a sitting member of the Scott County Board of Supervisors.”

The issue was raised after petitions circulated the county. Now a county panel consisting of the county treasurer, recorder, and auditor must decide if a vacancy exists on the county board.

In a public hearing on Monday, attorneys for Maxwell and the petitioners made their case.

“John Maxwell was elected to this office by over 30,000 Scott County residents. The idea that the votes of these residents would be blotted out of existence because some petition has been dropped off in the auditors office and this hearing ensues is offensive to every tradition of democracy we have,” Alan Ostergren, attorney for John Maxwell, said.

The attorney of the petitioners, Matt Trimble the vice-chairman of the Scott County Democrats and Davenport resident Carlton Wills, argued the 1965 case.

“Iowa law is clear that when a person obtains and occupies two incompatible offices in sequence, the taking of the second office creates a vacancy in the first,” attorney Jim Larew said.

Nearly 30 members of the public spoke at the hearing, with the vast majority in support of Maxwell keeping his role in both positions.

“John is highly thought of in the North Scott School District. This would be some irreparable damage in proceeding with this. I serve on the Davenport Conference Board right now as president. I do not see one bit of conflict. And if there would be a bit of conflict, obviously he could abstain,” Joni Dittmer, resident of Scott County and President of the North Scott School Board, said.

A line in the election bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds last week allows for a waiver of one of the positions on the conference board. According to the law:

“If a person is a member of more than one body whose members make up a voting unit on the conference board, that person shall waive the person’s position on the conference board for all but one of the bodies the person represents. A waiver pursuant to this subsection does not cause the person to vacate any elective office.”

The panel will reconvene Wednesday at 1:00 in the Scott County Administrative Center.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.