Time Change & Your Sleep

Moving the clock forward one hour in the spring and back one hour in the fall doesn’t just affect your schedule — it can throw off your body’s internal clock, too. That hour of sleep that’s lost can leave you feeling groggy and irritable. It can also be dangerous. Studies have found that both heart attacks and fatal car accidents increase after the spring shift to Daylight Saving Time.

Dr Eric Nepute, Healthy Living Expert and founder of Nepute Wellness Center & Wellness Warrior, international health & wellness brand, joins PSL to share insights on how we can make an easier transition (even post-time change). Ideally, we start going to bed a little earlier each night (20 minutes or so) and rising the same amount of time earlier in the morning a few days prior to the time change as a better way to adjust.

However, since we’re already past “spring forward”, Paula leans in to what we can do NOW. Dr. Nepute responds by saying that we should resist napping to catch up. Instead, we should force ourselves to go to bed at our normal time to reset the circadian clock and get on your usual schedule. He also weighs in on how to sleep better overall---including putting away all screens and technology about 20-30 minutes before bed. Creating a completely DARK and cooler environment is also a way to sleep better. He is a fan of melatonin (but not every night!) to help---plus remember that probiotics are super-important because that neurotransmitter is actually created in our gut. Nepute’s Wellness Warrior site has plenty of products to consider.

Bio: Dr. Nepute’s bio / 314-544-5600 / info@neputewellnesscenter.com / WELLNESS WARRIOR VITAMINS

