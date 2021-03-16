Advertisement

UnityPoint Health - Trinity sees ‘great efficiency’ in getting patients vaccinated

Officials with UnityPoint Health - Trinity tell TV6 they have moved onto the high-risk category...
Officials with UnityPoint Health - Trinity tell TV6 they have moved onto the high-risk category and “have seen great efficiency in getting our patients vaccinated up to this point.”(UnityPoint Health Trinity)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - Officials with UnityPoint Health - Trinity tell TV6 they have moved onto the high-risk category and “have seen great efficiency in getting our patients vaccinated up to this point.”

On the Iowa side, officials say 5,779 vaccinations have been administered and 1,909 patients have been fully vaccinated.

  • 1,961 patients have only had one dose so far
  • UnityPoint health officials have made contact with all patients 65+ and offered the vaccine to them.
  • They are working with those 18-64 with chronic conditions and have made contact with 1,200 of those patients with the highest risk scores.
  • Officials say there are approximately 25,000 patients in the category.

On the Illinois side, officials say 3,502 vaccinations have been administered and 1,160 patients have been fully vaccinated.

  • 1,182 patients have only received one dose at this time.
  • They have made contact with all patients 65+ and have offered the vaccine to them.
  • They are working with those 18-64 with chronic conditions and have made contact with 900 of those patients with the highest risk scores.
  • There are approximately 20,000 patients in this category

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riki Ellen Harrington, 47, of Blue Grass, faces charges of ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B...
Former Buffalo deputy clerk found guilty of misappropriating more than $42,000
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out
Several hurt after early morning fire in Moline.
Multiple people hurt after early morning Moline fire
Local slot car group has hopes high for 2021 racing season
Local slot car group has hopes high for 2021 racing season
Snow continues for some of our northern counties this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 7 PM Monday 3-15-21 for a wintry mix and accumulating snow.

Latest News

Health officials with Genesis Health System say they have 5,000 patients in the 65+ that still...
Over 15k vaccinated by Genesis Health System; 5k in 65+ still need vaccinated
Health officials with the Rock Island County Health Department on Tuesday announced four new...
Man hospitalized in Rock Island County dies of COVID-19
Biden hits the road, eyes next relief steps
Biden hits the road, eyes next relief steps
Kids vaccinated in trial amid COVID surge fears
Kids vaccinated in trial amid COVID surge fears