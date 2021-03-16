UnityPoint Health - Trinity sees ‘great efficiency’ in getting patients vaccinated

(KWQC) - Officials with UnityPoint Health - Trinity tell TV6 they have moved onto the high-risk category and “have seen great efficiency in getting our patients vaccinated up to this point.”

On the Iowa side, officials say 5,779 vaccinations have been administered and 1,909 patients have been fully vaccinated.

1,961 patients have only had one dose so far

UnityPoint health officials have made contact with all patients 65+ and offered the vaccine to them.

They are working with those 18-64 with chronic conditions and have made contact with 1,200 of those patients with the highest risk scores.

Officials say there are approximately 25,000 patients in the category.

On the Illinois side, officials say 3,502 vaccinations have been administered and 1,160 patients have been fully vaccinated.

1,182 patients have only received one dose at this time.

They have made contact with all patients 65+ and have offered the vaccine to them.

They are working with those 18-64 with chronic conditions and have made contact with 900 of those patients with the highest risk scores.

There are approximately 20,000 patients in this category

