Vaccine administration information delay affecting Iowa

Iowa (KWQC) - A hardware malfunction is affecting the Iowa Immunization Registry Information System (IRIS).

In a release on Tuesday, officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health said this is the application used by providers to report COVID-19 vaccine administration information.

The data center and IRIS vendor have indicated the error and that it is impacting accessibility for multiple states, including Iowa.

Impacts are as follows:

The update of the vaccine dashboard on https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/ will be delayed.

Vaccine providers are unable to enter vaccine administration data into IRIS at this time.

Vaccine data entry will be delayed until after IRIS access is restored.

Officials say the IRIS vendor is working diligently with the data center to ensure access is restored as soon as possible. Restoration of the application is anticipated within 24 hours.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) is implementing contingency plans to avoid prolonged disruption to Iowa’s vaccine providers. Updates will be provided as soon as more details are available.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.