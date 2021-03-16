Winner chosen following RAGBRAI’s logo design contest

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - RAGBRAI has announced the winner of its logo design contest, Shanelle Yahn.

“After narrowing entries to the top three choices, members of Clinton, Iowa’s RAGBRAI Advisory and Executive Boards voted for the winning design,” officials said in a release. “In an extremely close competition, Yahn’s design beat out another excellent design submitted by graphic artist Hayle Calvin by only two votes.”

Artists were asked to incorporate several elements in the design, including music, the river, a lighthouse, paddlewheel and the colors orange, blue and red.

“Yahn’s design of a bicyclist celebrating his arrival at the river front is a joyful depiction of Clinton’s selected theme “Rolling to the River”,” officials said. “Yahn, 32 years old, is a graduate of the Clinton Community College from the Graphic Design program. She is employed by the Clinton Herald and says she looking forward to RAGBRAI 2021.”

“I am so excited that I am able to part of this Clinton, Iowa RAGBRAI experience and I can’t wait for the event to take place,” Yahn said in the release.

RAGBRAI is an annual 7-day bicycle ride across Iowa, beginning on the west end of the state at the Missouri River and ending in the east at a town along the Mississippi River.

This is the 48th year for the event which has made its ending point the Clinton riverfront several times previously, most recently in 2012.

Planning for this year’s event is in full swing. Individuals may volunteer to assist with the event by contacting the Convention & Visitors Bureau at CVB@clintonia.com.

