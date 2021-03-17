Carjacking Incidents Rising In Illinois

Illinois (KWQC) - Illinois State Police have issued an alert to Illinois drivers. Police across the state have seen a big increase in the number of carjacking crimes. Officers say it can happen to anyone, anywhere. To help combat the problem the Illinois State Police has partnered with federal and local law enforcement agencies, creating a Joint Carjacking Taskforce. They’ve also issued a list of tips to help prevent a car jacking and on how to act if someone tries to take your car.

Here are the prevention tips from State Police:

Stay alert and aware of your surroundings when walking to/from your vehicle, putting groceries away, or gathering your belongings to exit your vehicle.

Always keep your doors locked, whether you are parked to make a phone call, waiting on someone etc.

Always have your keys prepared when walking to your vehicle, don’t fumble looking for them at your door.

When stopping at a light or stop sign, always keep a safe distance between you and the vehicle in front of you to allow you space to maneuver and drive away, if necessary.

If you are the victim of a carjacking, Illinois State Police have this advice:

Never fight for your vehicle, it can always be replaced.

Avoid verbal/physical confrontations.

If there is a child in the vehicle, voice that to the suspects.

Remember the description of the suspects and if there is another vehicle with them.

Your safety is the #1 priority! Always call 9-1-1.

