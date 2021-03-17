CASI reopens after one year of being closed

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Wednesday marks one year since CASI (Centers for Active Seniors) closed its doors to Quad City seniors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Exactly one year later, CASI is back open with a few new guidelines and safety measures.

The following guidelines are now put in place:

Mask must be worn while in the center.

Temperature checks are required before you enter the building, and anyone with a temperature higher than 100.4 will not be allowed into the building.

The maximum room capacity must also be followed.

Seniors must now register in advance to participate; payment is also due at that time.

“Were going to have limited activities, so basically those that we can ensure are able to socially distanced people can wear mask without being too uncomfortable, and give us enough opportunity to sanitize afterwards, so and were going to have limited class sizes,” said President of CASI Laura Kopp.

This phase approach could last up to 30-60 days, depending on the 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate.

Kopp says members and staff are excited for the reopening as many were out of work and seniors’ mental health was put at risk.

“The last couple of weeks, we started to sense a real, you know a great deal of excitement about the center opening up again because it really does play a critical role in the lives and the successful aging of Quad City older adults, so we’re really excited,” said Kopp.

100% of CASI’s staff return fully vaccinated.

CASI’s hours of operation are from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

