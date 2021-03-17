COVID Relief for Small Businesses

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The City of Davenport Economic Development staff is awarding additional assistance to qualified small businesses that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. Susanne Knutsen, Economic Development Manager | Community Planning & Economic Development for the City of Davenport, Zoomed in on PSL to further explain this ongoing project program.

The Small Business Resiliency Project opened up a second round of funding on March 15 with the addition of the new MicroEnterprise Resiliency Project. Both Resiliency projects are funded by CARES funding through the Community Development Block Grant program.

Eligible businesses that can apply for funding are for-profit businesses that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. All applicants must be in good standing with all local taxes, licenses, and permitting and cannot be recipients of reimbursement or funding from any other local, state, or federal relief programs for the same items the business is applying for reimbursement under the Resiliency Project. Eligible expenses covered under the Small Business and MicroEnterprise Resiliency Projects include mortgage or rent, utility costs, employee salaries or wages, and operational expenses such as inventory. The maximum forgivable loan is estimated to be $20,000 per business for the Small Business Resiliency Project and $5,000 per business for the MicroEnterprise Resiliency Project.

Businesses can only apply for one of the Resiliency Projects. MicroEnterprises are able to apply for the larger forgivable loan, but they would have to meet all of the eligibility requirements to be considered.

All questions should be directed to ed@davenportiowa.com or by calling 563.326.7765.Applications can be submitted beginning March 15, 2021 and will be reviewed as they are received. The project will remain open until the funds are exhausted. Applicants can email their application to ed@davenportiowa.com or mail to: City of Davenport, Economic Development, 226 W 4th St., Davenport, IA 52801.

