Go Green with Brussels Sprouts

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

What better way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day than with nutrient-dense green vegetables? Add Brussels sprouts to your shopping list. These versatile mini cabbage are a delightful and flavorful addition to any family meal.

Hy-Vee registered dietitian, Nina Struss, RD, LDN, showcases a Maple Bourbon Glazed Brussels Sprout recipe and discusses health benefits of green fruits and vegetables.

Maple Bourbon Glazed Brussels Sprouts (Serves 6)

  • 1 lb. Hy-Vee Short Cuts Brussels sprouts
  • 1 large Envy apple, cored and cut into ¼-inch cubes
  • ¼ cup Culinary Tours aged bourbon barrel maple syrup
  • 1½ tbsp Gustare Vita olive oil
  • ¾ tsp finely chopped fresh thyme
  • ½ tsp fine sea salt
  • ½ tsp course-ground Hy-Vee Malabar black pepper
  • Hy-Vee non-stick cooking spray
  • ½ cup candied pecans
  • 3 slices Hy-Vee thick-sliced sweet smoked bacon, cooked and cut into ½-inch pieces

Place oven rack in upper-third of oven. If desired, line a 10x15 inch baking pan with foil. Place pan on oven rack.

Preheat oven to 425F.

1. Cut large Brussels sprouts pieces lengthwise in half. Place Brussels sprouts and apple in large bowl. Stir together syrup, olive oil, thyme, salt and black pepper. Drizzle over Brussels sprouts and apple. Toss until coated.

2. Remove baking pan from oven; lightly spray with cooking spray. Transfer Brussels sprouts and apple to prepared pan; spread into single layer.

3. Roast for 10 minutes. Stir mixture and roast for 5 more minutes or until Brussels sprouts are caramelized and apples are tender. Add pecans; gently toss to combined.

4. Transfer Brussels sprouts mixture to a serving bowl. Sprinkle with bacon.

Source: Seasons March 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

