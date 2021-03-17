Heavy Rain Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- The morning will start off foggy. It will be a rainy day today into Thursday, and some areas could see heavier amounts. The heaviest rainfall amounts will be in areas south of I-80, reaching over an inch to near 2 inches in some areas. This could lead to concerns for rising river levels in SE Iowa. There will be windy conditions by the afternoon that will reach 20 mph. The showers will continue overnight and the winds pick up more Thursday with gusts near 40 mph possible. The rain will wrap up later in the afternoon Thursday and there will be dry conditions through the weekend. The good news is things continue warming into the weekend with 50s and 60s returning. There is another chance for rain early next week and temperatures in the afternoons are well into the 50s.

TODAY: Rain, cool, windy. High: 42°. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain, windy. Low: 36°. Wind: NE 15-25 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy. High: 48°. Wind: NE 20-30 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.