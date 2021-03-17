Homemade St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -
(“Chef Steph”) Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., comes back to PSL to feature some of her unique (and delicious!) St. Patrick’s Day meal ideas. And you knew she would take the traditional corned to the next level with a special glaze. She also shares how you can prepare a low-carb corned beef wrap in lettuce leaves with leftovers. She also shows a quick idea for making “Irish Nachos”.
Mississippi River Distillery / 303 North Cody Road, Le Claire, IA / Phone: 563.484.4342 / info@mrdistilling.com / Facebook
Corned Beef With Orange IOWISH WHISKEY Glaze
For the corned beef:
1 flat cut, corned beef brisket (about 3 pounds)
2 medium-size sweet onions, cut into 8 wedges
2 ribs celery, roughly chopped
1 medium-size orange, ends trimmed, halved, thinly sliced
3 large cloves garlic, sliced
1 teaspoon black peppercorns
1/2 teaspoon whole cloves
2 bay leaves
1 cup stout beer
8 long skinny carrots (about 12 ounces) peeled, cut
crosswise in half
For the Glaze:
1 1/2 cup IOWISH WHISKEY
1/2 cup dark brown sugar
1 tablespoon molasses, optional
1 tablespoon MISSISSIPPI RIVER BOURBON BARREL
MUSTARD
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Horseradish sauce, for serving
Directions
1. Heat oven to 325°. Put corned beef, wedges from 2
medium-size onions, 2 chopped celery ribs, 1 thinly sliced
orange, 3 cloves sliced garlic, 1 teaspoon black
peppercorns, 1/2 teaspoon whole cloves and 2 bay leaves
into a large (6-quart) Dutch oven. Add 1 cup stout beer
and then cold water to cover everything by 1 inch. Heat to
a gentle simmer over medium heat.
2. Place a piece of parchment paper over the top of the
pot. Add the lid and carefully slide into the oven. Bake
covered, stirring once or twice, for 2 hours.
3. Add carrots to pot; cover and continue baking until a
fork inserted into meat releases easily, 1 to 1 1/2 more
hours. Use a slotted spoon to scoop out and discard the
orange slices. (Recipe can be prepared to this point and
refrigerated in the liquid, covered, up to 2 days. Rewarm
everything over medium-low heat on top of the stove.)
4. To make the glaze, mix 1 1/2 cup IOWISH WHISKEY, 1
tablespoon molasses (if using), dark brown sugar, 1
tablespoon Dijon mustard and 1/2 teaspoon ground black
pepper in a small saucepan. Heat to a simmer. Cook and
stir until mixture reduces to a thick syrup consistency,
about 1 minute. Remove from heat.
5. Heat oven to 375° on convection or 400° on
conventional setting. Use tongs to transfer cooked corned
beef to a foil-lined baking pan. Use a slotted spoon to
transfer carrots and onion pieces around the meat in the
baking pan. (You can strain the broth and save it for the
base of a meaty soup.)
6. Drizzle the whiskey glaze over the meat and the
vegetables. Bake, until bubbling hot, about 10 minutes.
Transfer corned beef to a cutting board. Slice thinly,
across the grain. Arrange on serving platter; pile the
carrots and onions alongside the sliced meat. Pass the
horseradish sauce.
