Homemade St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef

(“Chef Steph”) Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., comes back to PSL to feature some of her unique (and delicious!) St. Patrick’s Day meal ideas. And you knew she would take the traditional corned to the next level with a special glaze. She also shares how you can prepare a low-carb corned beef wrap in lettuce leaves with leftovers. She also shows a quick idea for making “Irish Nachos”.

Mississippi River Distillery / 303 North Cody Road, Le Claire, IA / Phone: 563.484.4342 / info@mrdistilling.com / Facebook

Corned Beef With Orange IOWISH WHISKEY Glaze

For the corned beef:

1 flat cut, corned beef brisket (about 3 pounds)

2 medium-size sweet onions, cut into 8 wedges

2 ribs celery, roughly chopped

1 medium-size orange, ends trimmed, halved, thinly sliced

3 large cloves garlic, sliced

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

1/2 teaspoon whole cloves

2 bay leaves

1 cup stout beer

8 long skinny carrots (about 12 ounces) peeled, cut

crosswise in half

For the Glaze:

1 1/2 cup IOWISH WHISKEY

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

1 tablespoon molasses, optional

1 tablespoon MISSISSIPPI RIVER BOURBON BARREL

MUSTARD

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Horseradish sauce, for serving

Directions

1. Heat oven to 325°. Put corned beef, wedges from 2

medium-size onions, 2 chopped celery ribs, 1 thinly sliced

orange, 3 cloves sliced garlic, 1 teaspoon black

peppercorns, 1/2 teaspoon whole cloves and 2 bay leaves

into a large (6-quart) Dutch oven. Add 1 cup stout beer

and then cold water to cover everything by 1 inch. Heat to

a gentle simmer over medium heat.

2. Place a piece of parchment paper over the top of the

pot. Add the lid and carefully slide into the oven. Bake

covered, stirring once or twice, for 2 hours.

3. Add carrots to pot; cover and continue baking until a

fork inserted into meat releases easily, 1 to 1 1/2 more

hours. Use a slotted spoon to scoop out and discard the

orange slices. (Recipe can be prepared to this point and

refrigerated in the liquid, covered, up to 2 days. Rewarm

everything over medium-low heat on top of the stove.)

4. To make the glaze, mix 1 1/2 cup IOWISH WHISKEY, 1

tablespoon molasses (if using), dark brown sugar, 1

tablespoon Dijon mustard and 1/2 teaspoon ground black

pepper in a small saucepan. Heat to a simmer. Cook and

stir until mixture reduces to a thick syrup consistency,

about 1 minute. Remove from heat.

5. Heat oven to 375° on convection or 400° on

conventional setting. Use tongs to transfer cooked corned

beef to a foil-lined baking pan. Use a slotted spoon to

transfer carrots and onion pieces around the meat in the

baking pan. (You can strain the broth and save it for the

base of a meaty soup.)

6. Drizzle the whiskey glaze over the meat and the

vegetables. Bake, until bubbling hot, about 10 minutes.

Transfer corned beef to a cutting board. Slice thinly,

across the grain. Arrange on serving platter; pile the

carrots and onions alongside the sliced meat. Pass the

horseradish sauce.

