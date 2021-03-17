DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Hy-Vee registered dietitian, Nina Struss, RD, LDN, returns for two segments today to feature some March favorites---NCAA tournament “Munch Madness” snacks for this segment (featuring a Greek dip with recipe below) and “Go for The Green” (featuring brussels sprouts) in the second segment.

When we think about sitting in front of the TV to enjoy the basketball “madness”, let’s not forget how to balance the basketball watching with healthy game-day snacks. High calorie, tempting game-days snacks can often lead to mindless eating, which can jeopardize a person’s nutrition goals. By focusing on healthy game-day snacks and the simple act of mindful-snacking, you will score a “slam-dunk” this basketball season.

Why snacks are important: Provide us with energy between meals and prevent us from over-eating at our next meal. A healthy snack is a “mini-meal” that contributes nutrient-rich foods for an overall balanced diet. For most people, a 200-calorie snack is sufficient.

Are you craving one-on-one nutrition support? Connect with a Hy-Vee dietitian! Simply go to www.Hy-Vee.com/health to find your local Hy-Vee dietitian. From there, set up your own online health portal via Healthie to reach your Hy-Vee dietitian.

Greek Six Layer Dip (Serves 45)

1 (6 oz) container Hy-Vee plain Greek yogurt

1 clove(s) garlic, minced

1 tbsp chopped fresh dill

2 tsp fresh lemon juice

¼ tsp Hy-Vee kosher salt

2 (8 oz each) containers Hy-Vee roasted red pepper hummus

1 cup chopped cucumber

1 cup quartered cherry tomatoes

½ cup sliced Greek olives

½ cup Hy-Vee crumbled feta cheese

Lemon-Basil Garlic Chips

1. In small bowl, combine yogurt, garlic, dill, lemon juice and salt; set aside. Spread hummus onto a 12-inch platter. Layer yogurt mixture over hummus.

Top with cucumber, tomatoes, olives and cheese. Serve with Lemon-Basil Garlic Chips.

Recipe source: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/greek-six-layer-dip

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.