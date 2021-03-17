Rock Island Parks and Recreation holding modified Egg Hunt

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - For those with children ages 3-10, Rock Island Parks and Recreation has an Easter present for you.

They will be hosting a modified Egg Hunt at Lincoln Park on March 27th starting at 9:00 A.M. The hunt will include prizes and candy-filled eggs for participants. Adults will need to register children to participate, as well as accompany them, however, they do not need to register themselves.

This year the park will be divided into four sections to accommodate for social distancing, and participants must stay in their own section as well as wear masks for the duration of the hunt. Also, don’t forget to bring a basket!

You can register here or call 309-732-7439 for more information.

