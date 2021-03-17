Traditional Irish Sides Plus a Yummy Dessert & Cocktail

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

(“Chef Steph”) Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., comes back to PSL to feature some of her unique (and delicious!) St. Patrick’s Day meal ideas. In this segment, she shows how to make some Irish traditional side dishes, dessert, and a cocktail starring IOWISH WHISKEY.

Boxty are potato pancakes, the soup is a basic potato soup with fresh peas, the cupcakes with cream are completely decadent, and the cocktail speaks for itself.

Irish Leek and Pea Soup

1 onion chopped

4 Tbsp butter

3 large leeks trimmed, sliced, thoroughly rinsed, and dried

2 russet potatoes peeled and diced

3 1/2 cups chicken stock or vegetable stock

1/2 cup frozen peas

salt and fresh cracked black pepper

Garnishes: sour cream thinned with milk and snipped chives

Melt the butter in a large soup pot and saute the onion, leeks, and potato for about 5 minutes, stirring often. Add the stock to the pan and bring up to a simmer. Cover, turn down the heat and simmer for about 15 minutes, or until everything is tender. Add the peas to the pot just long enough to defrost them.

Working in 2 batches, process the soup until your desired consistency. It can be smooth, or chunky. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve piping hot with a drizzle of sour cream and a sprinkle of chives.

IRISH BOXTY

1 1⁄2 cups grated raw potatoes

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup leftover mashed potatoes

1 egg

1 tablespoon milk

salt and pepper to taste

1⁄4 cup olive oil

Toss the grated potatoes with flour in a large bowl. Stir in mashed potatoes until combined. In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg and skim milk; mix into the potatoes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

IOWISH CREAM AND GUINNESS CHOCOLATE CAKE with IOWISH CREAM

Chocolate Ganache Frosting: (make this first)

20 oz good chocolate chopped

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup IOWISH CREAM LIQUEUR

1/2 cup butter

Chocolate Guinness Cake:

2 cups all purpose flour

1 cup white sugar

1 cup brown sugar packed

1/2 cup Dutch process cocoa sifted

1/4 cup regular cocoa

2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup Guinness (room temp or a little warm)

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 cup buttermilk room temperature

2 large eggs room temperature

1 tsp vanilla

IOWISH CREAM (Swiss Meringue Buttercream):

4 large egg whites

1 cup white sugar

1 cup unsalted butter room temperature, cubed

2 Tbsp IOWISH CREAM LIQUEUR

1 tsp vanilla

INSTRUCTIONS

IOWISH CREAM Chocolate Ganache Frosting (make earlier): Place chopped chocolate in a large heatproof bowl. In a medium saucepan, combine heavy cream, IOWISH, and butter. Cook over med heat, stirring often until it just barely starts to simmer.

Pour hot cream over chopped chocolate and cover bowl with plastic wrap. Let sit 5 minutes. Stir gently with a spatula until completely smooth. If needed, place over a double boiler and stir until all chocolate has melted. Place plastic wrap directly on top of chocolate ganache. Allow to thicken and set overnight.*

Chocolate Guinness Cake:

Preheat oven to 350F, grease three 6″ round baking pans and dust with cocoa powder. Line bottoms with parchment. Place flour, sugars, cocoas, baking powder, baking soda, and salt into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Stir to combine. Place Guinness into a small saucepan and heat until just simmering.

In a medium bowl whisk buttermilk, eggs, oil, and vanilla. Temper this mixture with the heated Guinness -- pour hot Guinness into the bowl very slowly while whisking egg mixture quickly.

Add wet ingredients to dry and mix on medium for 2-3 mins. Batter will be very thin. Pour evenly into prepared pans. I used a kitchen scale to ensure the batter is evenly distributed. Bake until a cake tester comes out mostly clean. A total of 30-35mins.

Cool 10 minutes in the pans then turn out onto a wire rack to cool completely.

IOWISH CREAM

Place egg whites and sugar into the bowl of a stand mixer, whisk until combined. Place bowl over a hot water bath on the stove and whisk constantly until the mixture is hot (160°) and no longer grainy to the touch (approx. 3mins). Add IOWISH and vanilla and whip until smooth. Place bowl on your stand mixer and whisk on med-high until the meringue is stiff and cooled (the bowl is no longer warm to the touch (approx. 5-10mins)). Switch to paddle attachment. Slowly add cubed butter and mix until smooth.

Assembly of Cake

Cut each layer of cake in half horizontally. Place one layer of cake on a cake stand or serving dish. Top with about 1/2 cup buttercream, spread evenly. Repeat with remaining layers alternating buttercream with ganache. Frost and smooth the outside with a thin crumb coat. Chill for at least 20mins until firm and set.****

To smooth the top and sides of the cake, use a bench knife and off set spatula that have been run under hot water (wipe them off before use). Keep heating the scraper/spatula and repeat the process until the sides and top are smooth.

Using the remainder of the buttercream, do a rope border on the bottom. Frost the chilled cake with the remaining ganache. It will start to set quickly against the cold cake. Decorate bottom with chocolate flakes if desired.

The Iowish Slainte (a special whiskey sour) is available as a pre-made take out cocktail blend at the LeClaire distillery (see below).

🍀 St. Patrick’s Day Cocktail 🍀 Come try our Iowish Sláinte – only available through March 20th! Made with our Iowish... Posted by Mississippi River Distilling Company & Cody Road Cocktail House on Friday, March 12, 2021

Mississippi River Distillery / 303 North Cody Road, Le Claire, IA / Phone: 563.484.4342 / info@mrdistilling.com / Facebook

