Advertisement

Davenport residents asked to decorate eggs for city-wide Easter egg hunt

The city of Davenport is asking residents to join in on its city-wide egg hunt. You can...
The city of Davenport is asking residents to join in on its city-wide egg hunt. You can download a picture of the egg to decorate or you can pick it up between now and March 31 at River’s Edge, Roosevelt, Junior Theatre, Eastern Avenue Library or at the Fairmont Library.(kwqc, city of davenport)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Davenport is asking residents to join in on its city-wide egg hunt.

You can download a picture of the egg to decorate or you can pick it up between now and March 31 at River’s Edge, Roosevelt, Junior Theatre, Eastern Avenue Library or at the Fairmont Library.

Officials say you will decorate your egg and then hang it in a street-facing window between April 1 and April 7.

This is a way for families to partake in a socially-distanced egg hunt throughout the city of Davenport.

You can also document your hunt by using the hashtag, #DavenportEggHunt2021.

The city of Davenport is asking residents to join in on its city-wide egg hunt. You can...
The city of Davenport is asking residents to join in on its city-wide egg hunt. You can download a picture of the egg to decorate or you can pick it up between now and March 31 at River’s Edge, Roosevelt, Junior Theatre, Eastern Avenue Library or at the Fairmont Library.(city of davenprt, kwqc)

Join us for a City Wide Egg Hunt! 1. Download or pick up your egg for decorating between now and March 31 at River’s...

Posted by Davenport Parks and Recreation on Monday, March 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pritzker announced bridge phase of Restore Illinois
Pritzker announces ‘bridge’ phase ahead of full reopen of Restore Illinois
Chad Pregracke announces plans for a Bison Bridge.
Bison on a bridge? A possible sight in the QCA.
Paula and Gerald Johansen’s home caught fire last Friday at the 1800 block of Tam-O-Shanter...
‘They lost everything:’ Bettendorf family rebuilding after losing home to fire
A situation has been resolved “peacefully” following a large police presence in Moline. (File)
Situation ‘resolved peacefully’ following heavy police presence in Moline
Moline Police Dept. body camera video of Monday's house fire rescue.
‘We need to find her and get her out’: Moline officers describe house fire rescue

Latest News

Sunshine and springtime temperatures for your Saturday. Highs in the 50's.
Your First Alert Forecast
Paula and Gerald Johansen’s home caught fire last Friday at the 1800 block of Tam-O-Shanter...
‘They lost everything:’ Bettendorf family rebuilding after losing home to fire
Pritzker announced bridge phase of Restore Illinois
Pritzker announces ‘bridge’ phase ahead of full reopen of Restore Illinois
Pritzker announced bridge phase of Restore Illinois
Pritzker announced bridge phase of Restore Illinois
A walk-in mass vaccination clinic will be held in Henderson County on Saturday, March 27. This...
Henderson County to hold walk-in COVID vaccination clinic