Clearing and chilly overnight. Milder sun Friday!

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

A chilly night is ahead with the winds dying down, but still a little breezy, and lows in the 20s. Sun returns Friday with highs getting back to the 50s

and staying there with more sun Saturday. Sunday will be windy and “warm” with highs into the 60s. We’ll keep highs in the 60s early next week as rain

moves back in for Monday, Tuesday and possibly Wednesday.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND BREEZY EARLY. LOW: 27°. WIND: NE 5-15/25

FRIDAY: SUNNY & MILDER. HIGH: 53°. WIND: E/NE 5-10

SATURDAY: SUNNY & PLEASANT. HIGH: 57°.

