St. Patrick’s Day Popcorn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Surprise your family with this fun St. Patrick’s Day munchie dessert snack.

Jake Eastburn demos how to make the recipe. And he encourages all to consider customizing it with appropriate colors for other holidays throughout the year. Watch the video to see all the fun.

Ingredients:

10 Cups of Popcorn

3 TBSLP Butter

3 Cups mini-marshmallows

Shamrock marshmallows from Lucky Charms cereal, green M&Ms, & various green sprinkles

Step 1: You will need 10 cups of popcorn. We pop our popcorn on the stove but you can use air-popped or microwave.

Step 2: After the popcorn is popped, make sure to remove all of the un-popped kernels. You don’t want to bite down on one of those!

Step 3: Once you have made the popcorn, salt it liberally. It is so nice to taste the salty popcorn with the sweet marshmallow coating. Not quite like Kettle Corn but close.

Step 4: To make the Marshmallow Mixture, add 3 tablespoons of butter to a medium saucepan. Melt the butter on medium heat, stirring occasionally until the butter is completely melted.

Step 5: Add 3 cups of mini marshmallows to the saucepan.

Step 6: Stir until the marshmallows are covered in the butter, and then continue to stir until the marshmallows are completely melted.

Step 7: Take the marshmallow mixture off the heat as soon as the last marshmallow has melted.

Step 8 & 9: Slowly pour about a third of the marshmallow mixture over the salted popcorn.

Step 10: Gently fold the marshmallow mixture in with the popcorn. Continue to add the marshmallow mixture a bit at a time, stirring between each addition.

Step 11: The popcorn should be completely covered in the warm marshmallow mixture.

Step 12: Now pour the popcorn onto a cookie sheet covered with parchment paper, foil, or a Silpat liner.

Step 13: Use the spatula to even the popcorn out on the cookie sheet.

Step 14: Now it is time for the candy mix-ins. We pulled out the Shamrock Marshmallows from a box of Lucky Charms cereal. We used a mixture of Green M&M’s in three different types – M&M Minis, Regular M&M’s, and Pretzel M&M’s. We also mix together two different kinds of green St. Patrick’s Day sprinkles.

Step 15: Once the popcorn is covered in marshmallow mixture it is time to add the candy. But don’t wait too long. You want the marshmallow mixture to still be warm and sticky so the candy and sprinkles will stick to it. Sprinkle the candy onto the popcorn.

Step 16: Allow the St. Patrick’s Day Popcorn to cool. Break apart into pieces and serve.

