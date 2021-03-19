Advertisement

Bison on a bridge? A possible sight in the QCA.

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Millions of people cross over the Interstate 80 bridge over the Mississippi River every year, but with the possibility of a new bridge being built near the end of this decade, those vehicles and people could be replaced with....bison.

Living Lands & Waters founder, Chad Pregracke, unveiled his plans for a Bison Bridge on the existing structure. Wild Bison would roam the westbound lanes as the driving lanes would be replaced with what Pregracke hopes will be the countries newest national park.

The idea is to turn the area into a place where passerby’s on what would be the new I-80 bridge, to stop in the Quad Cities to check out the attraction and give the area a boost in tourism. Pregracke sees this as a way to put the QCA on the map.

The idea is in it’s beginning phases and has many hurdles to cross before it can become a reality, but if it does happen, they expect to fund the project with all private donations. Right now the group is looking for people to just learn about the Bison Bridge and sign up on the website to show support for the idea.

You can learn more about the project at the website for the Bison Bridge.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pritzker announced bridge phase of Restore Illinois
Pritzker announces ‘bridge’ phase ahead of full reopen of Restore Illinois
Paula and Gerald Johansen’s home caught fire last Friday at the 1800 block of Tam-O-Shanter...
‘They lost everything:’ Bettendorf family rebuilding after losing home to fire
A situation has been resolved “peacefully” following a large police presence in Moline. (File)
Situation ‘resolved peacefully’ following heavy police presence in Moline
Moline Police Dept. body camera video of Monday's house fire rescue.
‘We need to find her and get her out’: Moline officers describe house fire rescue

Latest News

Sunshine and springtime temperatures for your Saturday. Highs in the 50's.
Your First Alert Forecast
Paula and Gerald Johansen’s home caught fire last Friday at the 1800 block of Tam-O-Shanter...
‘They lost everything:’ Bettendorf family rebuilding after losing home to fire
Pritzker announced bridge phase of Restore Illinois
Pritzker announces ‘bridge’ phase ahead of full reopen of Restore Illinois
Pritzker announced bridge phase of Restore Illinois
Pritzker announced bridge phase of Restore Illinois
A walk-in mass vaccination clinic will be held in Henderson County on Saturday, March 27. This...
Henderson County to hold walk-in COVID vaccination clinic