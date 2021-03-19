Celebrate Spring at The Farm

GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) -

Tenniel Register from R7 Reclaimed is the PSL Zoom guest to highlight how excited they are (after having to cancel last year’s seasonal celebration) to invite viewers to out to their barn to celebrate the new season by shopping, participating in workshops, or just enjoy some sunshine and make some new friends. Watch the segment to learn more about what’s happening.

Saturday, March 20 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Price: FREE

They want to celebrate the first day of SPRING with YOU!! Coffee by Barnstorm Coffee, the donut truck will be on site. R7 Reclaimed will reveal the full spring collection, fresh picked vintage finds and will offer workshops. This celebration was cancelled last year, so they hope to make this the best celebration of the FIRST DAY of SPRING at the BARN. The weather is supposed to be fantastic.

Daffodils are $5 for a bundle! Workshops at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

R7 Reclaimed / 337 Cemetery Lane / Grandview, IA / (319) 729-2285 / FACEBOOK

We simply can’t wait to welcome you on Saturday! Lets celebrate SPRING!! Posted by R7 Reclaimed on Thursday, March 18, 2021

