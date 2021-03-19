Advertisement

Celebrate Spring at The Farm

R7 Reclaimed invites you to Grandview!
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) -

Tenniel Register from R7 Reclaimed is the PSL Zoom guest to highlight how excited they are (after having to cancel last year’s seasonal celebration) to invite viewers to out to their barn to celebrate the new season by shopping, participating in workshops, or just enjoy some sunshine and make some new friends. Watch the segment to learn more about what’s happening.

Saturday, March 20 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Price: FREE

They want to celebrate the first day of SPRING with YOU!! Coffee by Barnstorm Coffee, the donut truck will be on site. R7 Reclaimed will reveal the full spring collection, fresh picked vintage finds and will offer workshops. This celebration was cancelled last year, so they hope to make this the best celebration of the FIRST DAY of SPRING at the BARN. The weather is supposed to be fantastic.

Daffodils are $5 for a bundle! Workshops at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

R7 Reclaimed / 337 Cemetery Lane / Grandview, IA / (319) 729-2285 / FACEBOOK

We simply can’t wait to welcome you on Saturday! Lets celebrate SPRING!!

Posted by R7 Reclaimed on Thursday, March 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pritzker announced bridge phase of Restore Illinois
Pritzker announces ‘bridge’ phase ahead of full reopen of Restore Illinois
Chad Pregracke announces plans for a Bison Bridge.
Bison on a bridge? A possible sight in the QCA.
Paula and Gerald Johansen’s home caught fire last Friday at the 1800 block of Tam-O-Shanter...
‘They lost everything:’ Bettendorf family rebuilding after losing home to fire
A situation has been resolved “peacefully” following a large police presence in Moline. (File)
Situation ‘resolved peacefully’ following heavy police presence in Moline
Moline Police Dept. body camera video of Monday's house fire rescue.
‘We need to find her and get her out’: Moline officers describe house fire rescue

Latest News

Sunshine and springtime temperatures for your Saturday. Highs in the 50's.
Your First Alert Forecast
Paula and Gerald Johansen’s home caught fire last Friday at the 1800 block of Tam-O-Shanter...
‘They lost everything:’ Bettendorf family rebuilding after losing home to fire
Pritzker announced bridge phase of Restore Illinois
Pritzker announces ‘bridge’ phase ahead of full reopen of Restore Illinois
Pritzker announced bridge phase of Restore Illinois
Pritzker announced bridge phase of Restore Illinois
A walk-in mass vaccination clinic will be held in Henderson County on Saturday, March 27. This...
Henderson County to hold walk-in COVID vaccination clinic