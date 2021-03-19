City administrator in Silvis retires after 20 years of service

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - The city administrator in Silvis has retired after 20 years of service.

On Tuesday, March 16, Jim Grafton officially retired as the city’s administrator.

“Mr. Grafton was pivotal in the major growth and progress this city has seen throughout the years,” officials said in a Facebook post. “Silvis is a better community because of the dedication and passion Mr. Grafton put into his work.”

Best of luck with your retirement!

Tonight after 20 years of dedicated service while surrounded by family, friends, and members of the City Council, Mr.... Posted by City of Silvis on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

