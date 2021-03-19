Advertisement

City administrator in Silvis retires after 20 years of service

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - The city administrator in Silvis has retired after 20 years of service.

On Tuesday, March 16, Jim Grafton officially retired as the city’s administrator.

“Mr. Grafton was pivotal in the major growth and progress this city has seen throughout the years,” officials said in a Facebook post. “Silvis is a better community because of the dedication and passion Mr. Grafton put into his work.”

Best of luck with your retirement!

Posted by City of Silvis on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

