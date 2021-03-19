Advertisement

City of Davenport asking residents to help ‘shape the future of parks’ in the city

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - City officials in Davenport are asking for the community’s input on shaping the future of parks in the city.

They’re asking residents in Davenport to check out Social Pinpoint where residents can submit comments, questions, suggestions and inform the city of what they would like to see.

Officials say all of the feedback will “directly impact the Davenport Parks and Recreation master plan process.”

  • Step 1: Map your ideas
    • View a map of Davenport’s parks and recreation system and tell city officials your ideas for future ideas, changes or improvements.
  • Step 2: Vote on images
    • You can vote on park types, playground types, shelter types, hardscapes, signage and paths & trails.
  • Step 3: Complete a short survey
    • Answer a few questions to help city leaders better understand your views and priorities for Davenport parks and recreation now and in the future.

📢 Want to help shape the future of parks in Davenport❓ Check out Social Pinpoint where you can submit comments,...

Posted by Davenport Parks and Recreation on Wednesday, March 17, 2021

