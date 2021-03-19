Advertisement

City of East Moline warns of Social Security scam

Officials with the city of East Moline, along with the Social Security Administration want residents to be aware of Social Security imposter scams.(kwqc, ast moline police department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Officials with the city of East Moline, along with the Social Security Administration want residents to be aware of Social Security imposter scams.

Officials say they are the number one type of government imposter frauds that are reported to the Federal Trade Commission.

City officials and Social Security Administration want residents to be aware of a widespread phone scam where the scammer coerces you into sending money by pretending to be government officials.

If you receive a suspicious call like this officials say to “slam the scam” and hang up.

Posted by City of East Moline on Friday, March 19, 2021

