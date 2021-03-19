City of East Moline warns of Social Security scam

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Officials with the city of East Moline, along with the Social Security Administration want residents to be aware of Social Security imposter scams.

Officials say they are the number one type of government imposter frauds that are reported to the Federal Trade Commission.

City officials and Social Security Administration want residents to be aware of a widespread phone scam where the scammer coerces you into sending money by pretending to be government officials.

If you receive a suspicious call like this officials say to “slam the scam” and hang up.

