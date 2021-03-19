Driver who hit bike-riding sheriff accused of shopping and driving

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 20-year-old woman who was using her phone to shop while driving hit a sheriff as he rode his bike in central Florida.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood tweeted Friday that the woman is in custody, charged with leaving the scene of a crash that caused serious bodily harm.

The collision was recorded on video by a Waste Pro truck whose driver stopped to help.

Chitwood says he suffered a broken leg, bumps, cuts and bruises in the collision, which broke off the car’s mirror.

She claimed she hit a mailbox until a deputy told her family it was the sheriff.

Thank you all again for your messages and kind words. I have some road rash, a few stitches on the gash from the passenger side mirror and a fractured fibula that the doctors hope will heal on its own. I consider myself lucky to be back on my feet today. pic.twitter.com/phspkf9LO3 — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) March 19, 2021

