Genesis Health System has administered 18k+ vaccines

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As of Thursday, March 18, Genesis Health System has administered 18,068 vaccines.

They posted the hospital’s latest numbers to Facebook on Thursday.

Over 19,000 vaccines have been supplied and 18,068 have been given.

Officials say 4,698 have been in 1A, 11,145 have been in 1B (65+) and 2,225 have been given to 1B (frontline essential workers).

Officials said the dose numbers indicate only the first dose, the second dose is scheduled when the first dose has been received.

